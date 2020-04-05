BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Given $11.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. BCB Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

