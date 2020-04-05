Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Beacon has a market cap of $49,271.30 and $42.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00340365 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00415547 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019233 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006939 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,349,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,485 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

