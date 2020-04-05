Beam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.79 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $97.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003906 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004893 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 59,143,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

