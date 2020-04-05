Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $971,389.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,547,941,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.