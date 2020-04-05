BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 224.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $827,199.19 and approximately $210.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.