Beaxy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,818.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,818.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 77% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.04669497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037125 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,029,521 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

