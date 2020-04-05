Beaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $1,396.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.04558077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009261 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,029,521 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

