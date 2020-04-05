Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0045 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $31,445.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070561 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 221,420,497 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

