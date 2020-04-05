Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

