Beldex Achieves Market Cap of $43.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Beldex has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $59,605.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00079133 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.