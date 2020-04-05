Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Berry Global Group worth $69,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,257,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 864,919 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 60,262.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 799,680 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.