B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 259,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.13. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

