BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $14.29 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00010349 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $1.55 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

