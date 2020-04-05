BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.04636069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

