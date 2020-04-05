Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.13 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $373.84 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, IDEX, AirSwap, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Exrates and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

