Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.46 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $198.09 million and approximately $55.46 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.92 or 0.04457197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037007 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 198,095,221 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

