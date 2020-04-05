Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $29.01 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

