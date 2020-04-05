BitBall (BTB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $183,067.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $855,632.65 and $183,067.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029717 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.97 or 1.00439788 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

