BitBall Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,384.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $836,707.58 and approximately $185,384.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030470 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.51 or 1.00488995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00071851 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

