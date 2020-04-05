BitBar (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00023509 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market cap of $72,508.27 and approximately $216.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,388.22 or 2.11799651 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,402 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

