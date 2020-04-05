BitBay Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.72 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitBay has a market cap of $116.72 million and approximately $54,742.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005608 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.