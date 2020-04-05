Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 80.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a market cap of $259,700.59 and approximately $26,353.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029985 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.18 or 1.00296015 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 224,487,634 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

