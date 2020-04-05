BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $305,888.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.04618136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.