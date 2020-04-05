Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0021

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $68,465.50 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,891,948 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.