bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02576514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,890,700 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

