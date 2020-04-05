BitCoen Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $69,092.60 and approximately $130.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.02437309 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.41 or 1.00090985 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.