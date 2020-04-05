Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $47.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $506,283.39 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

