Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $235.84 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $235.84 or 0.03470728 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Bitsane, Bit-Z and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00751931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,369,738 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, WazirX, Ovis, Gatecoin, Coindeal, GOPAX, Koinex, ABCC, WEX, B2BX, Liquid, Koinim, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Braziliex, Kraken, and many others. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

