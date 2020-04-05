Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, Bithumb and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $90.97 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004051 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001107 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24, YoBit, Kucoin, Exrates, Gate.io, Indodax, HitBTC, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.