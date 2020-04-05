Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $127.19 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.26 or 0.00106819 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, Crex24, Bitlish and Bittrex. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $127.19 million and $14.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00484707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00083872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Ovis, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Huobi, Bithumb, Graviex, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Bitinka, Kucoin, Braziliex, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TDAX, Indodax, Bitlish, BitFlip, C2CX, Korbit, Exrates, Bitsane, Koineks, Gate.io, DSX, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, Binance, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, Bittrex, Crex24 and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

