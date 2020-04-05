Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $220,835.04 and $27,799.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, Crex24, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

