Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $96,146.54 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00487780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002873 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002333 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.