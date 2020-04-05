Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $674,150.07 and $260.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Nanex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00487041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00106995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00086050 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

