Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $763,540.07 and approximately $260.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Nanex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00508656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00106857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00083415 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002440 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.