Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $4.65 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00068458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $18,503.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00081020 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.