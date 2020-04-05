Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, MBAex, Gate.io and WazirX. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00103508 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,367,390 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, YoBit, Coinsquare, Upbit, BigONE, Bitbns, Huobi, MBAex, SouthXchange, CoinBene, IDAX, Bibox, Coinbit, Bitrue, WazirX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Binance, Kucoin, CoinZest, Koinex, Hotbit, ZB.COM, CoinEx, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Korbit, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Poloniex, Indodax and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

