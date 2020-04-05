BitcoiNote (BTCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $290.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 93% higher against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $24,138.08 and $290.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,403,951 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.