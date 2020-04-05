Bitcoinus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $376.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $17,253.25 and $376.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030431 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.04 or 1.00867730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00070314 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.