BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 6% Higher This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $436,348.52 and approximately $19,908.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exmo and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00487486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00107303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,688,122,720 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.