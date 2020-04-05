BitcoinZ Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Crex24. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $434,259.66 and approximately $19,133.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00485315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00106709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00085031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,683,847,720 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

