Bitcore Reaches One Day Volume of $693.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $693.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.02118032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.03424313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00595590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00787965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00479685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,179,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,678,309 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

