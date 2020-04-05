BitDegree Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. BitDegree has a market cap of $278,488.60 and approximately $416.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.04664414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037137 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003392 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.