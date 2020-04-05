BitGreen (BITG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $58,519.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018589 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.02437309 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001135 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,598,470 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.