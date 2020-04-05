BitGuild PLAT One Day Volume Reaches $35,150.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $5,833.53 and approximately $35,150.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02606041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

