BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $270.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00787207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.