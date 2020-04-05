Bitradio Trading 200.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 342.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $234,923.28 and $304.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 200.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004477 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,586,995 coins and its circulating supply is 8,586,991 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

