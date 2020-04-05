BitRewards Price Up 61.6% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $8,260.75 and $29.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00340128 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00415606 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006651 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitRewards is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

