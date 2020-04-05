BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,763.95

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $118,763.95 and $234.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00991183 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000895 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,774,175 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

