BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $410.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 250,245,037 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

