bitUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,253.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $13,253.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011456 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,117,990 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.